KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in four states as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until 7 pm today.

In a statement issued at 4 pm, MetMalaysia said the adverse weather is forecast to affect the whole of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as several areas in Selangor - Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The same warning also covers several areas in Perak - Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim.

In Johor, the areas expected to be affected are Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

In Sarawak, the warning covers Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu (Kanowit), Mukah (Tanjung Manis), Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh), and Miri (Telang Usan). — Bernama