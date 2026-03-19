KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysians are feeling significantly happier in 2026, with the country's happiness score climbing five percentage points from the previous year to reach 81 per cent, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by global research firm Ipsos between December 24, 2025, and January 9, polled a representative sample of 501 Malaysian adults aged 18 to 74.

Malaysia's improved score places it comfortably above the global average of 74 per cent, reflecting a broadly positive national mood despite international uncertainties.

Most Southeast Asian nations recorded similar gains, with Indonesia topping the global charts at 85 per cent, the highest happiness score of any country measured.

Thailand also performed strongly at 81 per cent, joining Indonesia as a standout in a region that continues to outpace global happiness benchmarks.

Singapore was the sole Southeast Asian exception, holding steady at 73 per cent without recording any year-on-year improvement.

For happy Malaysians, the single biggest driver of their wellbeing is feeling appreciated and loved, cited by 56 per cent — far exceeding the global average of 37 per cent for the same factor.

Close relationships with family and children emerged as the second most important source of happiness in Malaysia, with 31 per cent of happy respondents citing this connection.

A notable 30 per cent of happy Malaysians also pointed to a sense of life meaning as a source of joy, suggesting a deeper philosophical orientation toward wellbeing in the country.

High-income Malaysians reported the strongest happiness outcomes, with 87 per cent describing themselves as happy — ten points above the global high-income average of 79 per cent.

Even lower-income Malaysians bucked global trends, with 80 per cent reporting happiness compared to only 67 per cent in the same income bracket worldwide.

Ipsos Malaysia managing director Arun Menon attributed this resilience to social foundations among Malaysians.

“These findings suggest that while Malaysians share global concerns around personal finances, strong social connections and supportive relationships remain as key anchors of well-being,” he said in the survey report.

“As financial pressures come and go, these social foundations remain an important source of resilience for Malaysia.”

Japan and South Korea, despite modest improvements, continued to trail significantly behind Southeast Asian nations at 63 and 57 per cent respectively.

Ipsos researchers concluded that Malaysia's happiness gains reflect not just economic conditions, but deeply ingrained cultural values around love, appreciation, and meaningful social connection.