MARCH 19 — A recent conversation on reform touched on a few concerns. When the Unity Government rode to power on a wave of reformist fervour, the mandate was clear: to rescue Malaysia from the mire of institutional decay and grand corruption, and to rebuild a nation on the principles of justice, good governance, and economic dignity — the very essence of “Madani.” Today, a sobering assessment is taking hold. While the government can point to tangible, even commendable, deliverables — from targeted subsidy rationalisation to a more predictable foreign policy — a growing chorus argues these are largely transactional adjustments, not the deep, systemic transformation promised. The critique is potent: the engine of the state is being polished, not rebuilt.

There is undeniable progress that should not be dismissed. The bold, independent pursuit of high-profile corruption cases, regardless of political affiliation, marks a stark departure from the past. The tabling of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act, the planned reforms to the Procurement Act, and the cleanup of political financing laws are foundational pieces of a new governance architecture. Economically, the focus on attracting quality FDI in tech and green energy is a strategic pivot. These are not mere transactions; they are necessary repairs to a battered system. Yet, the shadow over this progress is the persistent inertia within Malaysia’s non-performing and politically compromised institutions. This is where the “transactional vs. transformational” critique finds its strongest footing. Reforming an institution is not about changing its leadership alone; it is about dismantling perverse incentives, rewriting obsolete rules, and instilling a new, fearless culture.

Take the civil service. Long used as an instrument of political patronage and ethnic management, its transformation into a streamlined, meritocratic, and performance-driven engine is fundamental to any national reform. While there is talk of digitalisation and efficiency, the entrenched systems of promotion, the culture of risk-averse bureaucracy, and its sheer, bloated size remain largely unaddressed. A transformational approach would involve a painful, comprehensive restructuring — a political third rail few dare to touch.

Similarly, the reform of government-linked companies (GLCs) and investment arms remains incremental. While there is better governance reporting, their fundamental role in the ecosystem — crowding out private enterprise, serving as a repository for political appointments, and carrying massive debt — requires a radical reimagining. Are they to be truly commercialised, or merely better-managed vehicles of state policy? The answer remains ambiguous.

The most telling example is perhaps the educational and judiciary systems. To transform a nation, you must transform how its children think and how justice is perceived. While budgets are increased, the curriculum’s insularity, the emphasis on rote learning, and the stark quality disparity between schools perpetuate the very inequalities Madani seeks to erase. The judiciary, though more respected now, operates within a framework of laws that still contain draconian and illiberal elements. Repealing or radically amending these, rather than just promising not to abuse them, is the hallmark of transformational change.

Why this gap between intention and outcome? The answer lies in the politics of a fragile Unity Government. Reform, when transactional, can be doled out as benefits to constituencies — aid packages, wage increments, project approvals. It wins short-term gratitude. Transformational reform, however, disrupts powerful, entrenched interests: the party warlords whose power bases depend on patronage, the bureaucracy resistant to accountability, and the racial champions who profit from a divided citizenry. It requires spending political capital, not conserving it. For a government surviving on a delicate parliamentary majority, every radical move risks the stability of the coalition itself.

This is the central dilemma of the Madani administration. It is led by a lifelong reformist navigating the confines of realpolitik. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

This is the central dilemma of the Madani administration. It is led by a lifelong reformist navigating the confines of realpolitik. The fear is that in prioritising stability and incremental wins, the window for deep, disruptive change — the kind that alters a nation’s trajectory — may close. Corruption cases will be fought in court, but the ecosystem that breeds corruption might be left intact.

Therefore, the call is not to deny the progress made, but to challenge the government to match its transactional competence with transformational courage. The electorate’s patience is sustained by the belief that these first steps are a prelude to a longer, more arduous journey. They must see that the cleanup is not just of the people who broke the system, but of the system itself. The Madani promise will ultimately be judged not by the bad apples it jails, but by the rotten barrels it dares to rebuild. The time for cautious polish is over; the nation awaits the architect.

* The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.