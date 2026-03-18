KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Malaysians preparing to celebrate Aidilfitri are advised to remain vigilant over weather conditions, with dry and hot weather expected across most parts of the country from March 20 to 23.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said, based on a special forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the conditions are due to the presence of dry air affecting the region during that period.

However, he said there is still potential for short spells of rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon or early evening in some areas.

“On Friday (March 20), rain is expected in Perak and the Tawau division in Sabah in the morning, while thunderstorms are forecast in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories, Negeri Sembilan and Johor in the afternoon.

“For Saturday (March 21), rain is expected in Perak in the morning and will move to the Klang Valley and several areas in Sarawak by the afternoon,” he said in a statement today.

Arthur added that on Sunday (March 22), weather conditions are expected to be generally fair nationwide in the morning and at night, except for light rain in parts of Sabah and Sarawak in the afternoon.

As such, he advised those planning visits or open house gatherings to prioritise safety and health.

“With hot weather expected in most areas, the public is advised to stay hydrated, wear comfortable and breathable clothing to reduce the risk of heatstroke,” he said.

For those travelling back to their hometowns, he reminded them to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and to stay alert to afternoon thunderstorm warnings to avoid risks such as flash floods or slippery roads.

Parents are also advised to monitor their children’s outdoor activities, especially in the event of sudden weather changes.

The public can obtain the latest weather information via MetMalaysia’s official website at www.met.gov.my or through the myCuaca mobile app. — Bernama