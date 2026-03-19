KUCHING, March 19 — The long wait for residents of Pusa and Kabong to cross Sungai Krian has ended with the official opening of the Sungai Krian Bridge yesterday.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the bridge’s completion fulfils a promise to the local community and their elected representatives, allowing it to be used ahead of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

He highlighted that the bridge is the second of nine expected to be completed this year and a key development in improving rural connectivity in Sarawak.

“This milestone reflects the state government’s commitment under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, not only in planning but also in ensuring that every project benefits the people,” he said during the soft launching ceremony, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

Uggah said the Coastal Road project, which links to the Pan Borneo Highway, is a key driver of rural development, and aims to improve access to education, healthcare, and government services, ultimately enhancing residents’ quality of life.

He urged residents to make full use of the new infrastructure to improve living standards and promote inclusive, sustainable community development in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Also present at the soft launch were Betong MP Datuk Dr Richard Rapu, Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, Beting Maro assemblyman Datuk Razaili Gapor, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom and JKR Sarawak director Datuk Cassidy Morris.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (5th right) receives a memento from Cassidy after the Sungai Krian Bridge soft launch ceremony March 19, 2026. — Picture via Facebook/JKR Sarawak

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak said the Sungai Krian Bridge project, part of the Sarawak Coastal Road under Package D4, was executed with a contract value of RM112.5 million.

The 1.227-km bridge features a main structure of 690m with 12 spans, two lanes with an 8m width, and approach roads of 6.5m on both sides, ensuring comfort and safety for users.

“It provides a strategic connection from Batang Saribas Bridge No. 2 to the Roban Interchange on the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Travel time that previously took about 15 minutes using ferry services can now be completed in just a few minutes,” said JKR Sarawak.

The department added that the opening of the Sungai Krian Bridge marks another key achievement in the state’s infrastructure development, making it the tenth bridge to be opened under the Sarawak Coastal Road network initiative. — The Borneo Post