KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The evacuation operation for Malaysians from the West Asia conflict zone has been suspended following the reopening of airspace in most countries in the region.

The National Security Council (MKN), in a statement, said that the government will continue to play its role in providing assistance and facilitation in certain circumstances, particularly when involving security issues or emergency situations affecting Malaysians.

“Malaysians wishing to return home are advised to book commercial flights, as airspace in most countries has reopened and flights to Malaysia are operating,” the statement, shared by the Malaysian Consulate-General in Dubai on X, said.

MKN stated that for travel arranged through travel agencies or airlines, the primary responsibility for managing the journey and repatriating passengers lies with the respective service providers.

“The government always prioritises the safety and welfare of Malaysians abroad. In light of current developments in West Asia, the Malaysian government places great emphasis on the safety of its citizens and is closely monitoring the security situation in the region,” it said.

Malaysians are also advised to refer to the travel advisories issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from time to time.

On March 11, a total of 163 Malaysians who were previously stranded in several countries in West Asia safely returned home via a special Malaysia Airlines flight under the Malaysian Evacuation Operation from the West Asia conflict zone.

The flight also carried seven family members who are not Malaysian citizens: five Thais, one Indonesian, and one Moroccan.

On March 12, a further 179 Malaysians safely returned home from Doha, Qatar, under the operation.

The total included 59 Malaysians who were stranded, as well as Malaysians residing in Qatar who had purchased their own flight tickets.

There were also Filipinos, Australians, and other nationals who took connecting flights to their respective countries upon arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

On March 16, Wisma Putra stated that most cases of Malaysians who were previously stranded at airports across the region have been resolved following the resumption of commercial flight operations and the continued coordination efforts by Malaysian diplomatic missions.

Updates from Malaysian diplomatic missions indicate that no Malaysians remain stranded due to disrupted flights in Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, or Saudi Arabia. — Bernama