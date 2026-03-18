KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The recent presence of two United States Navy vessels in Penang was a routine port of call for logistical purposes that had received official approval from the Malaysian government.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, in a statement, said that USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and USS Tulsa (LCS 16) docked at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) from March 14 to 16.

He said the stopover enabled the vessels to carry out replenishment, maintenance and provide rest for crew members before continuing their voyage.

“Port of call visits by foreign naval vessels at Malaysian ports are not new and have long been part of established international defence relations.

“Malaysia has clear procedures in place, where every docking request must go through official channels and is subject to approval by the Malaysian government,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled said such visits are part of efforts to enhance confidence-building measures while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that the practice is in line with the Defence White Paper to ensure regional stability and global peace.

Malaysia received a total of 75 visits by foreign naval vessels from 14 countries throughout 2025.

Among the countries that have made port calls in Malaysia are Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Indonesia, Singapore and the United States. — Bernama