SIBU, March 19 — Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch has initiated an infrastructure improvement project along Jalan Hua Lai and Jalan Hock Ming, involving the installation of culverts.

The branch’s chairman Cr Kevin Lau said the project aims to enhance the local drainage system and address long-standing flooding issues faced by residents in the area.

“Upgrading the infrastructure in the area is crucial in improving the living environment and quality of life for residents and affirmed that similar community issues will continue to be addressed to ensure the well-being of the people,” he said in a statement.

The affected roads have long suffered from poor drainage, resulting in frequent flooding during heavy rainfall.

This has not only disrupted traffic but also inconvenienced nearby residents in their daily lives.

With active assistance and feedback from local community leader Kapitan Tang Chuo Ging, the issue was brought to attention and subsequently included in the improvement plan.

The project is being implemented by the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), with culvert installation works started yesterday.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly improve wastewater discharge and overall drainage efficiency, thereby reducing the occurrence of flooding in the area.

Lau also expressed his appreciation, commending the swift action taken by SRDC and thanking Tang for his efforts in highlighting and coordinating the community’s concerns. — The Borneo Post