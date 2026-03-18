KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a masseur using a dangerous weapon last week.

Adam Muhammad, 37, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Sani, 30, by using a spanner at a premises in Dang Wangi here at 8.15 pm last March 10.

The charge, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or whipping if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi did not offer bail because the victim suffered severe head injuries and received multiple stitches.

“Based on the footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV), it is clear that the accused brought the spanner into the victim’s workplace before the accused fled the scene,” he said.

However, Adam, unrepresented, appealed for bail, citing his recent release from prison.

“I had previously served a one-year sentence, but during that time my wife married the man (the victim) without us being divorced,” he said.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah did not grant bail and set May 14 for mention. — Bernama