KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Businessman Victor Chin Boon Long today renewed his criticism of the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) Anti-Money Laundering (AMLA) unit, accusing it of “persecuting innocent people” and heavy-handedness in its investigation against him.

In a press statement today, Chin said he chose to break his six-month silence as his situation had devolved to “extremely unhealty” levels.

He described the police unit’s actions as an “intensive aerial bombardment exercise” using “unguided bombs” to freeze any bank account remotely associated with him, his friends, or his business partners.

“Anyone who knows me becomes collateral damage,” Chin claimed.

“We are living in an environment where anyone who knows Victor Chin or calls Victor Chin their boss, gets AMLA-ed. Their accounts will be frozen.”

He alleged that to date, more than 500 accounts have been frozen without proper due diligence.

According to Chin, many of these belong to individuals and businesses whose only “crime” was holding, trading, or transacting in shares of MMAG Holdings Bhd, NexG Bhd, and NexG Bina Bhd, companies linked to him.

NexG is a leading Malaysian security technology firm, formerly Datasonic Group Berhad, specialising in secure identification solutions like MyKad national ID cards, passport chips, biometrics, and smart card systems for government and commercial us

Chin directly blamed these actions for the severe crash in the share prices of those companies in mid-October 2025, which coincided with the start of the AMLA investigation.

While stating he understood the freezing of his personal accounts, he argued that the indiscriminate freezing of others’ has caused massive repercussions, effectively “blacklisting them for life” from financial institutions globally.

The businessman insisted he has done nothing wrong and has fully cooperated with the authorities, highlighting that he returned to Malaysia on December 29, 2025, at PDRM’s request, provided a full statement, and was remanded for three days before being released.

In his statement, Chin also made a serious allegation of high-level interference, claiming there were “magic hands” facilitating the unauthorised unfreezing and re-freezing of accounts belonging to Rembulan Lestari Sdn Bhd and Skylimit Alliance Sdn Bhd to enable a share transfer involving NexG.

He urged Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission to investigate the matter.

He ended with a direct appeal to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, calling for his intervention to ensure a fair investigation free from “third-party interferences,” describing the current situation as a matter of national security that could damage investor confidence in Malaysia.

Chin also appended a document in which he apologised to various public officials, corporate figures, and companies over his investigation.

On Monday, the IGP confirmed that “inspections” were being carried out at several premises linked to the businessman.

The investigation gained momentum following instructions from the Cabinet for a multi-agency sweep into claims of corporate manipulation.

The issue first made international headlines on February 11 via a Bloomberg report, which alleged that a group of businessmen collaborated with MACC officials, including Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, to pressure corporate figures during company takeovers.

Azam Baki has vehemently denied these claims and is currently suing Bloomberg for RM100 million in damages.