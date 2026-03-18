KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — A recent police bust of a major car cloning syndicate has shed light on a sophisticated and deceptive vehicle fraud operating in Malaysia.

While not yet at a critical level, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M Kumar said the crime poses significant risks not only to the original owners but also to unwitting buyers who can face legal consequences.

Following the arrest of 12 individuals and the seizure of RM1.1 million worth of cloned vehicles, police have detailed the syndicate’s methods to help the public understand and avoid this growing threat.

Here’s what you need to know about car cloning.

What exactly is car cloning?

At its core, car cloning is identity theft for vehicles. It’s a criminal process where a stolen or illegally obtained car is given the identity of a legally registered vehicle of the same make and model.

Syndicates meticulously alter the stolen car’s chassis and engine numbers to match those of a legitimate vehicle.

They then forge all the necessary documents, from registration cards to road tax, to create a near-perfect replica “on paper.”

To an average buyer, and even during basic inspections, the car can appear completely legitimate.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M. Kumar speaks during a press conference at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur on March 18, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The syndicate’s playbook

According to Kumar, investigations into the recent bust reveal a structured, multi-step process:

Sourcing an identity: The process begins by obtaining the details (chassis and engine numbers) of a legally registered vehicle. A key vulnerability here, Kumar explained, involves cars declared a “total loss” after major accidents. If owners do not properly deregister these wrecks with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), their identities can be harvested by syndicates.

Obtaining the vehicle: The syndicate then sources a matching car to assume this “ghost” identity. In the recent bust, four of the 12 seized vehicles were confirmed to have been stolen from Singapore.

The surgery: The stolen vehicle’s original identifiers are erased or tampered with. The new numbers are then re-stamped onto the chassis and engine block, often using chemical methods to conceal the alterations.

The forgery: Fake or duplicated documents are created to match the cloned identity, including registration papers and number plates.

The sale: The cloned vehicle is sold through middlemen or used car channels. To attract buyers and avoid scrutiny, these cars are often sold at prices significantly below market value and through cash-only transactions, as bank loans are not possible.

Warning to buyers: ‘I didn’t know’ is not always a defence

A crucial aspect of the police warning is that buyers of cloned vehicles can be held legally responsible, even if they claim they were unaware.

Kumar stressed that individuals linked to stolen property can face imprisonment and fines under Malaysian law. He warned that ignorance is not a sufficient defence, especially if clear warning signs were ignored.

“We all have to play our role as citizens. If somebody comes and sells you a car worth RM200,000 for RM100,000, it must trigger something,” he said.

“We cannot say, ‘we are innocent, we don’t know,’ and that the law is not applicable to us. That should not be the case.”

He added that buyers ultimately “suffer the most loss” as the cloned vehicle will be seized during investigations, resulting in a total financial loss.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M. Kumar Muthuvelu conducts a press briefing at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur on March 18, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Three red flags

Police highlighted several clear warning signs for potential buyers: