KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A suspect in the high-profile attack on social media personality Cikgu Chandra claims he was beaten, electrocuted, and tortured by police to force a confession while being interrogated at the Serdang district police headquarters.

The 40-year-old tow-truck operator lodged a police report on Tuesday, claiming that he was beaten multiple times during interrogation.

According to Malaysiakini, he alleged that at least two officers beat him on the head with their footwear, while another twisted a pencil between his toes, causing severe pain.

“My hands were handcuffed behind my back and were stepped on by several officers until I screamed in pain,” the man alleged in a police report.

“At the same time, another police officer stepped on both my legs, leaving marks that are still visible. I was also slapped once by an unidentified person and electrocuted on my right ear by an officer I couldn’t identify because my eyes were covered.”

The man claimed the alleged abuse was intended to force a confession from him. According to his report, the officers involved included a Malay and a non-Malay individual.

His lawyer, S. Vinesh, confirmed that the report was lodged in Subang Jaya shortly after his client was released from police custody on Tuesday.

Vinesh added that they are also planning to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that a report has been lodged and an investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was among 12 individuals arrested over the attacks on Chandrasegaran’s property.

On March 10, three of Chandrasegaran’s cars were set on fire in an early morning incident at his Puchong home.

A day earlier, he had uploaded a video showing masked individuals armed with machetes damaging his front gate and a car.

During a press conference on March 17, Shazeli announced that 12 suspects, aged between 30 and 40, including one woman, were arrested in Banting, Subang, and Serdang.

He said that police had identified seven of them, including the alleged mastermind, as being directly connected to the incidents.