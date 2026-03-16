MARCH 16 — We live in the most connected period in human history. Messages travel instantly across continents, friendships are maintained through group chats, and social media allows us to see what others are doing at any moment. Yet paradoxically, many people especially young people are feeling deeply alone.

This contradiction raises an important question: how can a society that is more digitally connected than ever also feel increasingly socially isolated?

Loneliness is not simply a private emotional struggle. Research links it to anxiety, depression and declining psychological well-being, particularly among younger populations. Yet in Malaysia, loneliness remains one of the least openly discussed social issues. Many young people experience it quietly, often believing that their sense of disconnection is something they must endure on their own.

From a criminological perspective, this growing isolation should concern us. Social bonds namely family, friendships and community networks play a crucial role in shaping behaviour and fostering resilience. When individuals feel disconnected from these relationships, the protective strength of these bonds begins to weaken. Feelings of exclusion and invisibility can gradually take root, particularly among young people still searching for identity and belonging.

In Malaysia, the problem is becoming increasingly visible among Generation Z. Despite growing up surrounded by smartphones, messaging apps and social media, many young Malaysians report feeling emotionally disconnected. Malaysia’s National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022 found that loneliness among secondary school students has doubled over the past decade, rising from 8.1 per cent to 16.2 per cent.

Research and national survey data show loneliness among Malaysian secondary school students has doubled over the past decade. ― AFP pic

Part of the paradox lies in the nature of digital interaction itself. Online platforms can create the appearance of connection without the depth that meaningful relationships require. A person may exchange countless messages, scroll through endless updates or accumulate thousands of followers, yet still feel a lack of genuine companionship that comes from sustained, face-to-face interaction.

Social media also encourages a curated version of reality. People often share moments of success, happiness and celebration, while the ordinary or difficult parts of life remain hidden. For those observing from the outside, this can create the impression that everyone else is socially fulfilled.

This is where “FOMO” or the fear of missing out begins to take hold. Constant exposure to images of gatherings, achievements and seemingly perfect lives can create a quiet anxiety that others are living more meaningful experiences. Instead of strengthening connections, social media can unintentionally deepen feelings of inadequacy and exclusion.

The design of digital platforms reinforces this cycle. Algorithms prioritise content that attracts attention and emotional reaction, often amplifying images of social success and activity. At the same time, traditional social spaces are gradually disappearing. Neighbourhood interactions, casual visits and informal gatherings are increasingly replaced by digital communication.

For many young Malaysians who have grown up online, social identity can become tied to digital validation such as likes, shares and follower counts. When relationships are measured through metrics rather than meaningful interaction, the sense of belonging can become fragile.

Technology itself is not the problem. It has brought enormous benefits, allowing families separated by distance to remain connected and enabling communities to form across borders. But connection should not be mistaken for companionship.

If real relationships continue to be replaced by digital engagement, the paradox will only deepen. The generation that has grown up the most connected in history may also become the loneliest.

The challenge before us is not to reject technology, but to restore balance to ensure that digital communication complements, rather than replaces, the human relationships that give life meaning.

* Dr Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid is a Criminologist and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.