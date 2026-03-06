MARCH 6 — The Kurdish question in Iran is no longer a peripheral issue. It is becoming central to the future stability of the Iranian state.

For decades, Kurdish opposition groups in Iran have struggled against what they perceive as systematic marginalisation — political, economic and cultural.

They are not monolithic. They differ sharply in ideology, strategy and international alignment.

Yet moments of crisis in Tehran have historically strengthened them, not weakened them.

Today, amid rising regional tensions and internal strain within Iran, Kurdish groups are poised to gain greater strength and political mileage.

A long historical arc

The roots of Kurdish political activism in Iran stretch back to the mid-twentieth century.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (PDKI) was founded in 1945, making it one of the oldest Kurdish political movements in the region. It has long advocated autonomy within a federal Iran.

The memory of the short-lived Mahabad Republic in 1946 remains embedded in Kurdish political consciousness. Though it lasted less than a year, it shaped the modern Kurdish struggle in Iran.

In the decades that followed, additional movements emerged, reflecting ideological diversity within Kurdish society.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), founded in 1991, is less well-known internationally but has maintained an organised presence.

It tends to emphasise Kurdish nationalism and has sought regional cooperation with other Kurdish entities.

The Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), founded in 2004, has roots connected to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Its ideological orientation draws from Abdullah Öcalan’s model of democratic confederalism.

PJAK’s cross-border networks make it structurally different from more domestically rooted Iranian Kurdish parties.

Meanwhile, the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan (Khabat), founded in 1980, represents a more religious strand of Kurdish politics.

It reflects how Kurdish identity is not inherently secular or leftist but accommodates Islamic political thought as well.

The Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (Komala), with origins dating back to the late 1960s and evolving significantly in the 1980s, embodies a left-wing orientation with historical links to Marxist currents.

Its fragmentation into multiple branches illustrates both ideological evolution and internal contestation.

Ideological differences, strategic convergence

These groups differ profoundly.

Some advocate federalism within Iran. Others seek broader autonomy.

A few envision a confederal Kurdish political space that transcends existing state borders.

Some are religiously inspired.

Others are secular.

Some are influenced by Marxist or socialist traditions.

Yet despite their differences, several structural realities are drawing them into closer strategic alignment.

First, Iranian central authority is under strain. Economic pressure, sanctions, generational change, and regional military confrontations have exposed vulnerabilities within Tehran’s governance model.

Second, Kurdish activism is no longer confined to mountainous border regions. It is amplified through a global Kurdish diaspora.

Social media, transnational advocacy networks and lobbying groups have internationalized Kurdish grievances in ways unimaginable in the 1980s.

Third, regional Kurdish dynamics matter.

Developments among Kurds in Iraq, Syria and Turkey create both inspiration and cautionary lessons. Kurdish political actors in Iran are studying these trajectories carefully.

Diaspora as force multiplier

Many Iranian Kurdish parties operate political offices abroad.

Diaspora communities in Europe and North America provide funding, advocacy and media access.

This external ecosystem gives Kurdish opposition groups durability.

Even when internal repression intensifies, external political pressure can sustain organizational continuity.

The diaspora also helps bridge ideological divides.

Left-wing and nationalist factions often cooperate more easily abroad than inside Iran.

Tehran’s strategic dilemma

For Tehran, the Kurdish question presents a dilemma.

A purely security-based approach risks deepening alienation.

Heavy militarisation in Kurdish provinces may suppress insurgency temporarily but rarely resolves underlying grievances.

Yet offering meaningful autonomy could embolden other minority regions to seek similar arrangements.

Iran’s multi-ethnic composition — Persian, Azeri, Arab, Baluch and Kurdish — means that any concession in one region resonates nationally.

Moreover, regional geopolitics complicates matters. External powers often view Kurdish groups through instrumental lenses.

While overt foreign backing is inconsistent, geopolitical turbulence can create windows of opportunity for Kurdish actors.

Why Kurdish groups may gain mileage

Several factors suggest Kurdish groups in Iran could gain momentum.

Internal legitimacy

If Tehran appears weakened or divided, Kurdish groups can position themselves as alternative representatives of Kurdish interests.

Organisational maturity

These parties are not new. Decades of underground survival have produced disciplined cadres and political memory.

Regional precedents

Autonomous governance in Iraqi Kurdistan demonstrates that Kurdish political administration, while imperfect, is feasible.

Demographic change

Younger Kurdish generations are digitally connected, politically aware and less willing to accept marginalisation.

However, gains will not necessarily translate into immediate territorial autonomy.

More likely, Kurdish groups will expand political influence incrementally — through protest networks, diaspora lobbying, and issue-based alliances with broader Iranian opposition movements.

The risk of fragmentation

Still, unity remains fragile.

Ideological cleavages — nationalist versus leftist, secular versus religious — can re-emerge under pressure. Competition for diaspora funding and recognition may also intensify.

For Kurdish groups to convert strength into sustainable leverage, they must coordinate strategically without erasing ideological diversity.

A broader lesson

The Kurdish question in Iran underscores a wider truth: identity politics cannot be indefinitely suppressed by force alone.

States that accommodate pluralism through structured decentralization tend to reduce insurgent momentum.

States that rely solely on coercion often generate cyclical instability. Iran now stands at a crossroads.

Kurdish political movements, despite decades of fragmentation, are better organized and more internationally networked than at any previous point in their history.

They are unlikely to disappear.

If anything, they will gain strength and mileage — especially if the Iranian state continues to face external confrontation and internal strain.

The Kurdish issue is no longer marginal. It is a test case for whether Iran can evolve into a more inclusive political order — or whether its internal fault lines will widen further in the years ahead.

* Phar Kim Beng is professor of Asean Studies and director of the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.