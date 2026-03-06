PETALING JAYA, March 6 — A magistrate today ordered the remand of social media influencer Siew Pui Yi’s former business partner, Lai Kai Jian, as police investigate allegations of cheating.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), lawyer K. Mahendran said magistrate Nur Syahirah Suhkri issued a four day remand order against Lai to assist in a probe under Section 420 of the Penal Code. Timur Laut deputy police chief Lee Swee Sake confirmed the remand when contacted by FMT.

The arrest marks the latest development in a dispute between Siew, the model and deejay popularly known as MsPuiYi, and Lai, also known as “Mentos”.

In July 2024, Siew secured a default judgment in the High Court for RM4.3 million after Lai failed to enter an appearance to defend her suit.

In her claim, Siew alleged that Lai absconded with funds intended to settle her tax obligations with the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). She said the arrears stopped her from attending four events in Australia due to an IRB travel ban.