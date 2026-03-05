KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Perikatan Nasional (PN)chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has rebuked Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for saying the former is not necessarily the coalition’s candidate to be prime minister, bluntly declaring the latter is no longer in the running.

Responding to Muhyiddin’s recent remarks that the coalition’s chairmanship does not guaranteed a PM candidacy, Samsuri took to Facebook to shut down any ambiguity regarding the Pagoh MP’s future.

“What is certain is that Muhyiddin is no longer a PM candidate,” said Samsuri, who replaced Muhyiddin as PN chairman on February 22.

The retort follows Muhyiddin’s claim that Bersatu and PAS had not yet formally discussed the PM candidate for the 16th General Election (GE16).

Muhyiddin previously sought to downplay Samsuri’s appointment as coalition chairman, suggesting the top job was still an open question.

Today, Samsuri sought to steer the narrative toward coalition stability, urging component parties to stop the public bickering.

“Whoever the candidate may be, our priority now is to strengthen Perikatan Nasional and solidify national consensus in order to face the election better prepared,” he said.

The tension between the two leaders is indicative of a growing rift between Bersatu and PAS.

While Bersatu had unanimously nominated Muhyiddin as its PM candidate during last September’s general assembly, PAS has increasingly distanced itself from that decision.