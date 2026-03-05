SHAH ALAM, March 5 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed support for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s initiatives to strengthen the culture of integrity and accountability in the state.

The MACC, in a statement, said His Royal Highness conveyed this after granting an audience to the Selangor MACC director, Mohd Azwan Ramli, at Istana Bukit Kayangan here today.

The Sultan of Selangor was briefed on the latest developments in corruption prevention efforts and in strengthening institutional cooperation to enhance the integrity of the state’s administration.

“Several other issues in Selangor were also highlighted, including governance challenges, strengthening the governance system and efforts to increase transparency in the public service.

“The audience granted by the Sultan of Selangor also reflected the MACC’s ongoing commitment towards ensuring a state administration that is transparent, of high integrity and corruption-free for the well-being of the people,” it added.

Also present was Selangor MACC (Operations) deputy director Khairul Izwan Karim. — Bernama