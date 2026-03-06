MARCH 6 — This Saturday, on March 7, 2026, the site of Hospital Bukit Mertajam is likely to become the scene of a manufactured security crisis. In examining the mobilisation posters created by both anti-temple vigilante groups and the opposing Hindu community, a troubling message is visualised. The anti-temple coalition utilises the imagery of state enforcement, demanding the eradication of ‘illegal’ structures. In response, the Indian community is rallied under the Dharma banner, issuing a direct challenge to their antagonists.

With reports of cross-state mobilisation converging on Bukit Mertajam, the threat of a localised dispute breaking out into a riot is imminent. The government is risking a severe breakdown in public order, yet remains in a state of inaction.

The current administration’s handling of the nationwide temples dispute signals a dangerous dereliction of duty, while standing behind the convenient shield of ‘legal truth’. It needs to be stated here: it is an objective fact that many of these structures sit on un-gazetted or private land, technically rendering them illegal under the National Land Code.

However, prioritising this binary legal reality, while ignoring the historical context of indentured Indian estate workers who built them, before being orphaned by urban development, comes at a high cost. When the state treats these communities as squatters, it abandons its duty to provide a systematic resolution. In this instance, the government essentially weaponises bureaucracy to clear its conscience of an inherited sociological reality.

Bureaucratic weaponisation of ‘legal truth’ erases historical context and deepens marginalisation

To understand how we got to this point, we need to trace this issue back to the 2025 Masjid Madani controversy in Kuala Lumpur. The popular narrative is that the temple had ‘illegally set itself up’ to block a proposed mosque. However, this is a dangerous, selective reading of history. In reality, the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple was an over-130-year-old pre-Merdeka structure. It was the land beneath it that was sold to private developers, rendering an ancestral site technically “illegal” overnight.

Unfortunately, the issue was hijacked by bad-faith actors, leading to civil society campaigns that hyper-focused on Indian issues and eventually culminating in online communities that doxx temple locations on a daily basis. This crisis is worsened by ambiguity at the federal level. Local municipal councils and vigilantes have weaponised vague rhetoric regarding action against “illegal” structures. The Prime Minister’s statement, “...local councils have been given the authority to clear out areas not owned by such temples so that this issue can be resolved properly”, has been interpreted as a blank cheque for ad-hoc demolitions, bypassing the difficult work on community mediation.

The majority of these temples are legacy places of worship. When the estates were systematically sold to private developers or reclaimed by the government over the decades, the temples were orphaned by the National Land Code of 1965. For a marginalised working-class community, these temples are the ultimate socio-emotional safety net. Erasing them through bureaucratic technicalities is administrative cruelty, whether intended or not. It signals to the Indian community that the government values the rigid execution of a land title over the living heritage of the Indian community.

Administrative vacuums enable syndicates to exploit religious devotion

However, not every unregistered temple is a pre-Merdeka legacy. There is an opportunistic economy that drives this crisis, characterised by the weaponisation of religious devotion.

Among the Indian community, it is known that certain temples are deliberately and illegally erected on state or private land as calculated land grabs. When a private developer or local council inevitably moves to reclaim the property, these groups weaponise the genuine religious sentiments of the Indian community. The ensuing outrage is manufactured to extort developers for compensation packages or land swaps during the negotiation process.

Because the state has allowed this administrative vacuum to persist for decades, these unregistered temples operate in a financial black hole. They effectively become vehicles for untracked community donations, potentially serving as money-laundering fronts that are channelled directly into gang networks.

When the state fails to conduct a nationwide audit that distinguishes a 100-year-old estate temple from a syndicate-built front, it plays right into the hands of opportunists. Right-wing vigilantes get their narrative of ‘lawlessness’ validated, while gangs and political elites profit from the outrage that puts the broader community in physical danger.

In reality, the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple was an over-130-year-old pre-Merdeka structure. It was the land beneath it that was sold to private developers, rendering an ancestral site technically ‘illegal’ overnight. — Picture by Choo Choy May

State inaction and elite complicity are actively driving ethno-religious radicalisation

Malaysia’s recent history offers a warning about unresolved land disputes. From the 1998 Kampung Rawa clashes in Penang, to the 2009 ‘Cow Head’ protest in Shah Alam, and the tragic 2018 Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple riot — all of these instances demonstrate what happens when the state outsources the management of socio-religious flashpoints to private developers, local councils or mob rule.

Today, the absence of de-escalation directives from the Home Ministry, coupled with the legal impunity granted to those organising vigilante rallies (potentially leading to demolitions), sends a dangerous signal. When provocateurs face little to no legal friction, state silence is essentially consent.

However, the state’s apathy is only half the tragedy. The other half is the calculated complicity of the Malaysian Indian political elite. It can be said that the enduring vulnerability of these temples is a deliberately maintained status quo. For decades, Indian leaders across the political divide have treated unresolved temple disputes as a highly lucrative political capital. The cycle is highly cynical but effective: allow a bureaucratic land issue to fester, anticipate the community’s anger, then swoop in as the community’s saviours. A solved crisis yields no votes, but a perpetual one returns dividends on relevance.

In Iman Research’s ongoing studies on youth and political disenfranchisement, the pattern is predictable. When the government and political leadership fail to protect a community, they break the fundamental social contract. In this specific instance, this systemic neglect pushes marginalised Malaysian Indians into the influence of imported ethno-religious extremism, specifically Hindutva ideology. When the government offers no effective avenues for justice, radical nationalism inevitably becomes the only viable pathway. When faced with vigilantes bringing backhoes to demolish a community’s spiritual centre, backed by a government that enables such action s —a militarised religious identity is no longer seen as extremism. The response, whether violent or worse, becomes justified.

Systemic intervention requires immediate de-escalation, comprehensive audits, and permanent statutory authority

To defuse the immediate crisis and prevent an imminent racial riot, the government must be stirred from its inaction and implement systemic intervention. As an immediate de-escalation measure, federal and state authorities must halt both mobilisations planned at Hospital Bukit Mertajam. The government cannot be ambiguous here. Extra-legal enforcement by vigilante groups must be prosecuted for what it is: a criminal threat to public order.

Beyond immediate crowd control, the government must institute a nationwide moratorium on the demolition of historical places of worship. The tragedy of this escalating crisis is that the government already possesses a framework to resolve it. During the previous Barisan Nasional administration, the Malaysian Indian Blueprint (MIB) laid the necessary groundwork for a nationwide audit and pemutihan process. The Madani administration must answer for why it has abandoned a comprehensive, data-driven roadmap and resorts instead to a short-sighted, reactive approach that outsources the fallout to local municipalities and vigilantes.

Ad-hoc political drama must be replaced with permanent statutory authority. A basic administrative issue, such as temple registration, continues to plague the Indian community because the primary body that represents them — the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS), is deliberately kept toothless. They are registered as an NGO and hold no regulatory power, and cannot legally bind the community they represent.

To this end, the government must urgently table an Act of Parliament to elevate the MHS, or if it has the appetite, establish a federal Hindu Endowment Board, granting it statutory power similar to that of other religious and educational institutions. Removing this administrative authority from the hands of political opportunists and establishing a transparent, empowered institution is the only way to end this cycle of exploitation permanently.

Failing to protect socio-emotional security shatters public faith and accelerates democratic backsliding

The impending clash on March 7 is the predictable consequence of a state that has prioritised the cold execution of land titles over the living heritage of its people. By weaponising bureaucratic technicalities to erase the socio-emotional safety nets of working-class Malaysian Indians, the government is actively incubating a national security threat.

There is a more devastating consequence to this betrayal. When a supposedly pro-reform administration abandons its most vulnerable minorities to vigilante intimidation and bureaucratic cruelty, it shatters public faith in the democratic process itself. This widespread disillusionment paves the way for severe democratic backsliding. If the state continues to prove that pluralism and reform are empty slogans, it risks birthing a generation of Malaysians apathetic to the very system that is supposed to work for them.

Navigating the grey, difficult areas of historical injustice requires actual leadership. The government must step out from behind its shield of ‘legal truth’ and do the hard work of reconciliation. In a multicultural and plural society such as Malaysia’s, socio-emotional security is the fundamental prerequisite for national security.

* Aziff Azuddin is the Research Director of IMAN Research, a Malaysian think tank focused on security, peacebuilding, and sustainable community development.

