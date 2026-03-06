KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A Bangladeshi national, who was previously charged in Malaysia with child pornography offences has been transferred to the US, where he faces multiple charges of child sexual exploitation.

Zobaidul Amin, 28, was extradited from Malaysia to Alaska on March 4, following cooperation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US Justice Department and Malaysian authorities.

“Yesterday’s return from Malaysia of a Bangladeshi national who allegedly abused and sexually exploited hundreds of minor victims worldwide is another successful example of the Administration’s increased efforts to find criminals hiding abroad,” US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement on March 5.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau remained committed to protecting children from exploitation regardless of whether offenders were based in the US or overseas.

Patel also wrote on X: “The @FBI and our great partners have arrested Zobaidul Amin, 28, a Bangladeshi national who has been wanted since 2022 on charges including running an international child sexual exploitation enterprise.”

He added that Amin had been transferred from Malaysia to Alaska, where he will face charges and thanked the Malaysian government for their assistance.

Amin was indicted in Alaska in July 2022 on charges including conspiracy to produce child pornography, conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography, child exploitation enterprise, production and receipt of child pornography, cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. He faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Malaysian authorities had charged Amin in September 2022 with 13 counts related to possession and production of child pornography while he was living in Malaysia and attending medical school.

It is understood that the Royal Malaysia Police worked with the FBI and the US Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs to facilitate his transfer.