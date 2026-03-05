KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysians are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Algeria and Tunisia following ongoing regional tensions and a significant reduction in flight services to both countries.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Algiers said Malaysians who are considering travel to Algeria and Tunisia should thoughtfully reschedule their plans until conditions improve and safe travel can be assured.

“This precaution is vital for your safety and well-being,” it said in a statement shared on Facebook on Thursday.

The embassy also urged Malaysians who have not yet registered their whereabouts in Algeria and Tunisia with the embassy to notify the mission by sending an email to [email protected].

“This allows us to keep you informed of any emergencies and provide necessary assistance during your stay,” it said.

Malaysians are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed about the latest developments in the region.

“It is crucial to exercise caution and prioritise your safety at all times,” it said.

The embassy added that in light of the ongoing conflict affecting the Middle East, it strongly emphasises the importance of reviewing official travel advisories prior to making any travel arrangements.

“We strongly recommend avoiding all non-essential travel to the affected countries until the situation stabilises and becomes more favourable for travel,” it said. — Bernama