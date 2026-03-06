BINTULU, March 6 — Construction of the Department of Broadcasting Malaysia (RTM) complex in Bintulu, previously categorised as a sick project, has resumed after undergoing a retender exercise, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the RM17.77 million project has been awarded to Laras Jaya Construction Sdn Bhd through an open tender and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

“The project actually began in September 2020 and was supposed to have been completed in September 2022, but physical progress had only reached 44.1 per cent even though nine extensions of time had been granted,” she said at a press conference after the handover of the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for the project at the Public Works Department office here today.

She said a notice of default was issued on May 25, 2023, before the contract with the original contractor was officially terminated on December 4, 2023.

“Some parts of the building that have been completed can proceed with construction, but there are also sections that need to be demolished as they are no longer suitable or safe for use after the project was abandoned in 2023,” she said.

She said the ministry hopes the project can be completed according to schedule so that RTM Bintulu staff can use the new complex within the stipulated timeframe.

At the same event, two other RTM development projects in Sarawak also received their SSTs, namely the construction of RTM quarters in Sri Aman and Sibu.

The RTM Sri Aman quarters project, worth nearly RM9.99 million, was awarded to Dema Tega Sdn Bhd, while the RTM Sibu quarters project, valued at RM8.87 million, was awarded to Crest Engineering Sdn Bhd.

Teo said both projects involve the construction of 16 residential units each — eight Class F quarters and eight Class G quarters — to enhance housing facilities for RTM staff.

She said the three contracts commenced on Feb 4, and the projects are expected to be completed by August 3, 2027.

She added that the ministry is also planning two more development projects in Sarawak, which are now in the final stage of the open tender process.

One of them is the construction of staff quarters for RTM in Limbang, expected to cost about RM11.8 million and anticipated to receive its SST before the middle of this year.

“There is also a project to build an additional building for the Sarawak Information Department to expand operational space for information and strategic communication activities at the state level,” she said.

Teo said the implementation of the ministry’s five development projects in Sarawak reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring information dissemination and digital broadcasting infrastructure remain at an optimum level. — Bernama