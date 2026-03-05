KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah has invited representatives of all travel agencies with pilgrims stranded in Jeddah, Mecca and Medina to attend a meeting on Thursday (March 5).

The consulate said the online meeting will be held at 4 pm Saudi Arabia time (9 pm Malaysia time) following flight cancellations caused by the conflict affecting the Middle East.

“For the meeting link, please contact (via WhatsApp) the following number: +966 573 099 589,” it said in a Facebook post.

The situation in the Middle East has been tense since last Saturday (Feb 28), when Israel and the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliatory attacks against US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama