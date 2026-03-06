MARCH 6 — The recent detention of a preacher in connection with an investigation involving public donations has sparked considerable public discussion.

As emphasised in media reports, the individual concerned has not been convicted of any wrongdoing and the legal process must be respected.

The principle of presumption of innocence remains fundamental in any system that values justice.

Yet beyond the question of any individual case lies a broader and more important issue: how well are charitable and religious organisations in Malaysia equipped with governance systems capable of safeguarding the trust placed in them by the public?

Public donations are not merely financial contributions. They represent an act of trust.

Individuals give because they believe their contributions will be used for the charitable purposes that have been promised.

When allegations of misuse arise, the repercussions extend beyond the reputation of a single organisation. They risk undermining public confidence in the broader charitable ecosystem.

This tension between image and integrity is not unfamiliar in public discourse. Television dramas such as Di Sebalik Jubah and Doa Yang Terlindung have explored narratives in which religious symbolism and moral authority conceal deeper ethical conflicts.

While fictional, the underlying message resonates strongly: reputation and symbolism cannot substitute for systems that ensure transparency and accountability.

Recent developments suggest that these concerns are no longer confined to drama scripts.

They raise real questions about governance structures within organisations that manage public donations.

Charitable organisations operate differently from commercial enterprises. Their primary objective is not profit but social impact.

Nevertheless, the funds they manage are public funds entrusted to them by donors. As such, the standards of financial discipline and accountability expected of them should be no less rigorous than those applied within the corporate sector.

Public trust is the most valuable asset in the charitable sector. Once that trust is weakened, the damage rarely remains confined to a single organisation.

Instead, it can create a ripple effect that erodes confidence across the entire sector. In many cases, governance risks do not arise from malicious intent but from structural weaknesses.

Numerous charitable organisations begin as small initiatives driven by goodwill and community support.

As donations increase and operations expand, however, governance systems do not always evolve at the same pace.

Weak internal controls can create vulnerabilities. When the same individual is responsible for collecting funds, approving transactions and recording financial information, the absence of segregation of duties increases the risk of error or misconduct.

Another common risk lies in the concentration of authority around a single influential figure.

Charismatic leadership can mobilise public support and inspire confidence. Yet without effective oversight from governing bodies such as committees or trustees, critical financial decisions may not receive the scrutiny they require.

Popularity and moral authority, however respected, cannot replace sound internal control systems.

There is also the pressure to appear efficient. Donors often judge charitable organisations based on programme spending ratios, that is the proportion of funds reportedly allocated to charitable activities rather than administrative costs.

While such indicators may offer useful insights, they can also create incentives for organisations to classify expenses in ways that make financial performance appear more favourable.

Without careful audit and scrutiny, these figures may not fully reflect the true governance environment within the organisation.

The rapid expansion of digital fundraising introduces additional complexity. Online platforms have made charitable giving faster and more accessible, enabling organisations to raise substantial amounts within a short period of time.

However, this growth also requires stronger monitoring mechanisms, timely reconciliation processes and more sophisticated financial systems. Without appropriate controls, operational risks inevitably increase.

From a regulatory perspective, charitable organisations in Malaysia may be registered under several frameworks, including the Registrar of Societies (ROS), the Companies Commission of Malaysia for companies limited by guarantee, or as trust bodies.

Each framework carries its own compliance requirements intended to promote responsible governance.

However, the level of transparency and reporting obligations varies across these structures. Not all organisations are required to publicly disclose audited financial statements, and in many instances donors rely largely on reputation rather than accessible financial information when deciding where to contribute.

This raises an important policy question: are existing governance frameworks sufficiently robust for a charitable sector that continues to grow in scale and complexity?

Strengthening governance practices within the sector requires several practical steps. Governing bodies, whether committees, councils or boards of trustees must play an active and independent oversight role.

Their responsibilities should include carefully reviewing financial statements, scrutinising significant transactions and ensuring that potential conflicts of interest are properly managed.

Clear segregation of duties is equally essential. No single individual should control the entire financial cycle, from collecting donations to authorising expenditures and maintaining financial records.

Independent audits should also become standard practice, particularly for organisations that receive substantial public donations.

Audits not only verify financial accuracy but also assess the effectiveness of internal control systems and highlight governance weaknesses before they escalate into larger problems.

Equally important is proactive transparency. The publication of annual reports that include audited financial statements, summaries of fund utilisation and clear governance disclosures can significantly enhance public confidence.

At the same time, the public must adopt a balanced perspective. Ongoing investigations and legal proceedings should be respected without prejudice or premature judgment.

Nevertheless, donors and citizens alike are justified in expecting high standards of accountability from any organisation that collects funds in the name of charity and religion.

Ultimately, the charitable sector depends not only on generosity but on trust. And trust cannot rely solely on goodwill or reputation.

It must be reinforced by strong accounting practices, effective internal controls and credible auditing mechanisms. In the world of charity, money may fund the mission, but trust sustains it.

* Dr Noor Adwa Sulaiman is an Associate Professor at the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya and may be reached at [email protected]

