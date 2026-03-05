KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad today told the High Court she was surprised to receive millions of ringgit in what she described as an “introductory fee” after arranging for several mutual fund agents to meet her late husband, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Giving evidence in her defence in a corruption trial, Zizie said it was common for acquaintances to request introductions to Bung Moktar because of his public profile, according to a report in The Edge Malaysia.

“There were too many who wished to meet him due to his charisma and who he was as a person,” she was quoted as saying in court.

She reportedly said she did not suspect anything unusual when agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar asked for an introduction to Bung Moktar.

According to the report, Zizie said Norhaili later transferred money to her, explaining that it was an “introductory fee” derived from commissions earned through her work as an agent with Public Mutual.

Zizie said she had asked about the origin of the funds and was informed that such payments were a customary token of appreciation within the agency’s marketing practice.

In her written witness statement, Zizie said she was “shocked” when the payment was offered, telling the agent she had done nothing to warrant it.

“You have to ask Norhaili. I never asked; she gave [me the money],” she was quoted as saying when questioned by the prosecution about accepting the payment.

She maintained that she had no knowledge that the money was allegedly connected to Felcra’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trust products.

Zizie is charged with three counts of abetting Bung Moktar, who at the time served as Felcra’s non-executive chairman, in allegedly receiving RM2.8 million from two Public Mutual agents.

The prosecution alleges the payments were gratification linked to Felcra’s approval of the investment.

Proceedings against Bung Moktar were discontinued after his death on December 5 last year, although he had already completed giving testimony in the case.