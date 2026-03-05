SHAH ALAM, March 5 — DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng today won a defamation suit against former Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and two others, after the Shah Alam High Court ruled that statements made against him were defamatory.

His lawyer, Datuk Sankara Nair, said Judicial Commissioner Shoba Menon allowed the suit filed by the former finance minister after finding that the defendants failed to establish the legal defences raised in the case.

He said the court ordered all three defendants to pay RM50,000 in global damages to Lim.

“The court also ordered the defendants to pay RM5,000 globally in costs to the plaintiff,” he said in a statement today.

Nair said the court also granted an injunction restraining them from further publishing the defamatory statements against Lim.

During today’s proceedings, Lim was represented by counsel Maniggandan Gopalan, while the defendants were represented by lawyer Nizamuddin Hamid.

On June 7, 2024, Lim filed a defamation suit at the Shah Alam High Court, naming Zuraida, MalaysiaNow editor Muhammad Abd Ar-Rahman Koya, and MNow Media Sdn Bhd as defendants.

In his statement of claim, Lim said Zuraida made false statements about him regarding a housing project for former plantation staff in Bestari Jaya, Selangor. — Bernama