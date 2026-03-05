SHAH ALAM, March 5 — Two men on a motorcycle were injured after being rammed by a four-wheel-drive vehicle after they allegedly fired shots at a lorry driver in Taman Seri Kapar, Klang, this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were spotted by the driver of the four-wheel-drive vehicle, prompting the driver to take action.

“I can confirm an incident involving two men on a motorcycle who fired shots at a lorry driver.

“Following the incident, it is believed that another vehicle that witnessed the situation rammed the suspects’ motorcycle, causing them to be injured,” he said at a press conference on the achievements of the Criminal Investigation Department here today.

He said the extent of the suspects’ injuries has yet to be determined as the forensic team is still conducting investigations at the scene, while the identities of those involved are also being verified.

“Police will issue an official statement soon to detail the chronology and further developments of the investigation into the case,” he said.

Earlier, a 13-second video showing a man lying on the road, believed to be related to the shooting incident, went viral on social media. — Bernama