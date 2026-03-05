SEGAMAT, March 5 — Police are on a manhunt for a man alleged to have committed an obscene act while staring at a woman inside a mosque in Bukit Siput here yesterday.

Segamat police chief Superintendent Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said authorities received a report on the incident at 6.29pm from the victim, a local woman.

“The 40-year-old victim reported that the man had exhibited extreme obscenity during the incident in the mosque.

“As the victim was performing her Dhuha prayers at 11.15am, an unknown man entered and masturbated while looking at her.

“Fearing for her safety, the victim immediately fled the mosque,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Jumazanzahir said investigators have video footage of the suspect’s actions recorded on the mosque’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) system.

Based on the footage, he said the suspect, who is thin and fair-skinned, is believed to be a foreigner in his 30s.

“We are actively tracking down the suspect,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code for gross indecency, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment upon conviction.