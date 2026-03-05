SHAH ALAM, March 5 — Selangor Police have confirmed that one of the individuals believed to be involved in the shooting incident in Taman Seri Kapar, Klang this morning has died.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the deceased, who was a motorcycle passenger, was confirmed dead by medical personnel at the scene, while the rider sustained injuries.

Shazeli said initial investigations found that the incident occurred when the two men opened fire on the employee of the suspect (the four-wheel drive vehicle driver) in Kampung Perepat in Kapar.

“The suspect then pursued the motorcycle to Jalan Keretapi Lama.

“When one of the victims pointed an object resembling a gun, the suspect then hit the motorcycle, causing both of them to fall and be dragged into Taman Sri Kapar,” he said in a statement today.

Shazeli said checks found that the suspect, a 49-year-old local man, had past records of drugs and crimes under Sections 302 and 307 of the Penal Code.

“The deceased had 23 past records related to various serious criminal cases including murder, attempted murder and gang robbery. The injured victim has 10 criminal records and is a wanted person under Section 130V of the Penal Code,” he said.

He said the driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle had been detained by the police and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, Shazeli said in a press conference that two men were injured after being hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle after they opened fire on a lorry driver in Taman Seri Kapar, Klang this morning.

A 13-second video showing a man lying on the road, believed to be related to the shooting, has gone viral on social media. — Bernama