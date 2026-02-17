FEBRUARY 17 — Since its defeat in the 2024 election, the Conservative Party has been relegated to the role of the official Opposition as it is the second largest party in the UK House of Commons.

The party’s leader, Kemi Badenoch, who won the leadership election on November 2, 2024 accordingly assumes the role of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Leader of the Opposition was, by convention, the leader of the largest political party in the House of Commons that was not in government. It is now provided for by legislation.

Section 2 of the Ministerial and other Salaries Act 1975 provides for the holder of the office to be an MP “who is for the time being the Leader in that House of the party in opposition to Her Majesty’s Government having the greatest numerical strength in the House of Commons”.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attend the party’s annual general meeting at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam on September 6, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

In the Dewan Rakyat, the Leader of the Opposition is now provided by the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order (DRSO), which is made by the Dewan Rakyat in pursuance of Article 62(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Standing Order 4A provides as follows:

There shall be a Leader of the House and at least one Deputy Leader of the House, and a Leader of the Opposition. The Leader of the House or the Deputy Leader of the House means, in relation to the House, a member of the House who is presently the Leader or Deputy Leader of the Government, as the case may be. The Leader of the Opposition means, in relation to the House, that member of the House who is presently the Leader of the group in Opposition. If any doubt or dispute arises as to who is or has been the Leader of the Opposition at any material time, the question shall be decided by Tuan Yang di-Pertua and his decision which is certified in writing under his hand shall be final and conclusive.

The designated Leader of the Opposition in the Dewan Rakyat is Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who was reported to have insisted that he remain so.

This despite the former Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) deputy president having been expelled by the party’s disciplinary board.

However, Standing Order 4A is explicit that the Speaker shall decide as to who is the Leader of the Opposition if any doubt or dispute arises at any material time.

Who will he or she be?

