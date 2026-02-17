KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 17 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a male Myanmar student from a private higher education institution, feared drowned yesterday, resumed at 8.30am today.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station chief Thoyyibah Taib said the search has been extended to cover seven kilometres along Pantai Pandak.

“In addition, the SAR team is continuing operations along the coast of Pantai Batu Buruk to locate the victim. However, we are facing some difficulties due to the weather conditions and high waves.

“The search operation by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) had to be temporarily suspended due to large waves and will resume once conditions improve," she told Bernama today.

Thoyyibah said a total of 36 rescuers from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency have been deployed for the search operation, using Kevlar boats.

Yesterday, Sithu Moe Lwin, an 18-year-old Myanmar national and student at INTI International University College, Nilai branch, Negeri Sembilan, was feared drowned after going missing while bathing at Pantai Batu Buruk.

Terengganu State Fire and Rescue Headquarters’ Operations Management and Station officer Baharum Muhamad Hasim said his team was alerted at 12.19pm to a drowning incident involving four teenagers at the beach.

According to him, the group of four students, comprising two males and two females, including one local, had gone to the beach for swimming. — Bernama