FEBRUARY 9 — Peacefulness and serenity are precious gems that need to be cultivated in every human life. The rising prevalence of mental health issues worldwide is putting the lives of teenagers and adults at risk, negatively affecting individuals and societal well-being. The impact is alarming, especially amid rapid technological advancement, which, while making life more convenient, has also introduced new psychological pressures.

New data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2025 indicate that more than one billion people globally are living with mental health disorders, including depression, excessive rumination, and anxiety disorders. The rapid escalation of these cases highlights the severity of the issue, which often goes unnoticed within one’s immediate social circle among family members, friends, and neighbours.

Addressing this growing concern requires cultivating sound cognitive and emotional frameworks through appropriate methods of thinking from both secular psychological approaches and Islamic ethical and spiritual practices.

There is little doubt that many mental health problems are closely related to persistent overthinking, in which negative thoughts repeatedly circulate in the mind and become difficult to remove from the subconscious. Questions such as “Why am I not good enough?”, “Why am I not like others?”, “What will happen to me in future?”, “What will people say about me?”, and “Why do people blame me?” are examples of mental chatters that constantly echoes in the mind.

Over time, these repetitive thoughts become embedded in the subconscious, which may result in emotional distress such as anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and chronic stress, thereby affecting an individual’s mental well-being. The increasing use of social media platforms, especially among children and teenagers, has further intensified these problems, as constant comparison, online judgment, and digital pressure shape negative self-perceptions.

Therefore, it is crucial to educate users about the importance of cultivating positive emotions, constructive thinking, and healthy subconscious patterns. In this regard, Dr. Joseph Murphy’s writings on the power of the subconscious mind are particularly has emphasize how repeated thoughts and beliefs can shape one’s emotional state, behaviour, and overall mental health. The subconscious mind has plays a central role in regulating bodily functions, emotional responses, and habitual patterns of thought.

Consequently, persistent negative thinking may reinforce anxiety, fear, and emotional distress, whereas consistent positive and constructive thinking can nurture inner stability, resilience, and psychological well-being., “…when you set up obstacles, impediments and delays in your conscious mind, you are denying the wisdom and intelligence resident in your subconscious mind. You are actually saying in effect that your subconscious mind cannot solve your problem. This lead to mental and emotional congestion, followed by sickness and neurotic tendencies…if you are say, ‘There is no way out; I am lost, there is no way out of this dilemma; I am stymied and blocked, then you will get no answer from your subconscious mind…think good, and good follows. Think evil, and evil follows. You are what you think all day long.

The power of the subconscious mind as emphasized by Dr Murphy above has been articulated in Islam for more than 1,400 years ago through the Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Islam has emphasised the power of positive thinking and righteous expectations in our actions and spiritual outcomes. This principle is clearly expressed in the well-known ḥadīth qudsī in which Allah says:, “I am as my servant expects me to be. So let him expect the good from me.” (Hadith Qudsi, reported by al-Bukhari.

From this hadith, this profound divine statement reveals that God’s dealings with human beings are, in a spiritual sense, related to their expectations of Him. When a person nurtures hope, trusts in divine mercy, and anticipates goodness, he or she becomes spiritually and psychologically oriented toward receiving it.

Conversely, persistent expectations of failure, despair, and a bleak future may undermine motivation, erode resilience, and hinder the pursuit of a better, more meaningful life. Thus, Islamic teachings anticipate modern discussions on the subconscious by highlighting how inner beliefs, expectations, and repeated thoughts shape both spiritual states and lived realities.

In conclusion, it is pivotal for every individual to recognize the significance of cultivating positive thoughts in daily life, as such mental patterns profoundly influence emotional stability, mental resilience, and even physical well-being, thereby contributing to a sustainable life in this world and hereafter. It is never too late to educate ourselves, children, and others about the power of the subconscious mind in shaping attitudes, behaviours, and life outcomes.

As mentioned by Robin Sharma, “What you focus on grows, what you think about expands, and what you dwell upon determines your destiny.” In Islam, cultivating a positive mindset (husn al-zann), tawakkul, and reliance upon Allah should always be rooted in the heart of every Muslims to attain mardhatillah in this world and hereafter.

* Dr Ariyanti Mustapha is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Fiqh-Usul & Applied Sciences, Academy of Islamic Studies, Universiti Malaya and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.