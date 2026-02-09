KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — IJM Corporation Bhd non-executive chairman Tan Sri Krishnan Tan said he has fully cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement issued yesterday, Tan said he is not involved in the group’s daily operations or management, adding that he has confidence in the country’s legal and enforcement processes.

“At this juncture, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further as investigations are ongoing,” he said, according to Bernama.

The Edge reported that Tan was detained by MACC on Thursday and released later the same day after assisting in the investigation.

According to the business daily, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the decision to release Tan was due to his health condition.

In a separate statement, IJM said it has been cooperating fully with the authorities, responding promptly to all requests and making available relevant information and personnel to facilitate the investigation.

The company also assured stakeholders that its business operations continue as usual, with the board and management remaining focused on maintaining business continuity, customer confidence and strong corporate governance.

IJM said it has put in place appropriate measures to ensure its operations are conducted with integrity and free from corruption, adding that the group maintains robust governance frameworks, including an Anti-Bribery Management System certified to ISO 37001:2025.

As the matter remains under investigation, IJM said it will not be providing further comments at this stage, but will issue updates where appropriate and in line with legal and regulatory requirements.

The Edge also reported that MACC is investigating allegations of money laundering involving IJM, which the company has rejected, describing the claims as unfounded.

In January, investigators from MACC, accompanied by officers from the Inland Revenue Board, were reported to have visited IJM’s office to obtain documents.