KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A two-year-old child opened a car door, causing a road accident involving six vehicles on Jalan Tun Razak on Friday, according to preliminary police investigations.

Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the incident occurred at about 6.15pm on the stretch from the Kampung Pandan roundabout towards KLCC, involving four cars and two motorcycles.

He said the child, who was seated in the rear of a Honda City and being held by a relative, suddenly opened the left rear door.

“It is believed that the child safety lock was not activated, allowing the door to be opened from inside,” he said.

A 25-year-old man riding a Suzuki V-Strom SX motorcycle, who was travelling between lanes, was unable to avoid the door, collided with it, lost control and crashed into several other vehicles.

Another motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man riding a CFMoto 675 NK who was travelling behind the first rider, was also unable to evade the collision and became involved in the crash.

The Suzuki rider is receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur, while the second motorcyclist sustained minor injuries, police said.

Mohd Zamzuri said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving, with police reviewing video footage of the incident.