KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin remains Bersatu’s deputy president for now, according to an elected representative who attended a gathering with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

“Hamzah hasn’t been sacked yet,” Kota Siputeh state assemblyman Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir told Free Malaysia Today when met outside the former prime minister’s residence in Bukit Damansara.

More than 30 Bersatu elected representatives and senior party leaders gathered at Muhyiddin’s home amid escalating tensions within the party leadership.

Those present included secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, as well as vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin.

A Bersatu source said more than 20 state assemblymen, four members of parliament and several members of the party’s supreme leadership council attended the meeting, but those said to be aligned with Hamzah were absent.

Those in Hamzah’s camp were said to have boycotted the gathering, with one MP confirming that elected representatives backing Hamzah had decided not to attend.

“Those who were present are Muhyiddin’s staunch supporters,” the MP said.

It was also claimed that the special meeting scheduled for last night had to be changed into the gathering as only 18 elected representatives had confirmed their attendance.

It is understood that action may be taken against those who did not attend.

The meeting was reportedly linked to reports that Hamzah had been summoned before the party’s disciplinary board to assist in an investigation into allegations of his involvement in disruptions during the party’s annual general assembly and attacks against Muhyiddin.