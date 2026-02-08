HULU LANGAT, Feb 8 — The country now spends RM64.3 billion annually on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), exceeding this year’s total Health Ministry (MOH) allocation of RM46.52 billion.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said Malaysia must move beyond a treatment-focused “sick care” approach to more effective prevention and public empowerment.

“The rise in diabetes cases in Hulu Langat is worrying, with 2,847 new cases recorded over the past two years. In 2024, 1,461 cases were reported, up 5.24 per cent, while last year saw 1,386 new cases, a 4.73 per cent increase,” he said.

“Overall, the cumulative number has increased by around 10.2 per cent,” he said at the opening and open day of the Hulu Langat Wellness Hub in Bandar Seri Putra today.

Commenting on the Wellness Hub, he said it reflects health system reforms and broadens access to a more health-literate society.

“This initiative supports the National Health Literacy Policy, helping people stay informed and make smarter choices for their own well-being,” he said.

He said the Wellness Hub also tackles national issues like stunting and malnutrition, providing nutrition counselling that equips parents from early pregnancy through their child’s first 1,000 days.

“Here, we use a behavioural insights approach or behavioural science. Rather than just giving instructions, we provide choices and guidance to help people adopt healthier habits independently.

“The Wellness Hub supports healthy ageing in line with the Senior Citizens Package, part of MOH’s 2026-2030 Strategic Plan,” he said.

Dzulkefly said over two million people have used Wellness Hub services, with Hulu Langat alone serving more than 19,000 clients last year.

There are now 38 Wellness Hubs nationwide, including five new ones opened this year in Kuala Selangor (Selangor), Muar (Johor), Sibuti (Sarawak), Muallim (Perak), and Sandakan (Sabah).

“I encourage everyone to fully utilise these facilities. Investing in our well-being today ensures a healthier future for the nation,” he added. — Bernama