KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Datin Sri Sharifah Menyalara Hussein today paid tribute to Malaysia’s founding father, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, her grandfather, describing him as not only the architect of the nation but also a man whose legacy extended far beyond politics.

She said Tunku was deeply involved in writing, film, architecture and the values of nation-building.

Speaking at a commemorative event marking what would have been Tunku’s 123rd birthday, Sharifah Menyalara, also known as Datin Lara, reflected on both national history and personal memories of her grandfather, whom she fondly called “tok”.

“Today is deeply nostalgic for me. It feels like only yesterday we were celebrating tok’s birthday together in Penang.

“His laughter is still fresh in my memory,” she said.

Tunku, born on February 8, 1903 in Alor Setar, is regarded as Malaysia’s “Bapa Kemerdekaan” and served as the country’s first prime minister from independence in 1957 until 1970.

Lara, who is Tunku’s granddaughter and chairman of Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman, said the day remains both a national commemoration and a deeply personal one for her family.

She said her grandfather’s leadership and sacrifices enabled Malaysians to continue enjoying independence and peace decades after Merdeka.

“Year after year passes so quickly, and it has now been 36 years since tok left us. We continue to pray that Allah blesses him with mercy,” she said.

Beyond Merdeka: the lesser-known sides of Tunku

While Tunku is best known for leading the country to independence, Lara said many dimensions of his life are less remembered.

“He was a prolific writer who produced nearly 700 articles and continued writing weekly columns until the age of 85.

“He said that this was his only way to defend himself after stepping down from leadership,” she said.

She also highlighted his creative work in film, including scripts that later became the classic Malay films Sumpahan Mahsuri and Raja Bersiong — the latter becoming the first Malay feature film shot in colour.

“These stories reflected his love for Kedah, his homeland, and his passion for narrative-making,” she said.

Datin Sri Sharifah Menyalara Syed Hussein, chairman of the Tunku Abdul Rahman Foundation, delivers her speech at the Commemoration Ceremony of the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj in Kuala Lumpur, February 8, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Vision beyond politics

“My tok was also a man of many ambitions. If he could have been an architect himself, he would have!

“But one thing is for sure — he did have a vision of what Malaysian buildings could look like, in line with his desire to shape a larger Malaysian narrative.

“One of the buildings is our venue today, Muzium Negara, whose very existence and architectural design is owed to Tunku’s vision. He insisted that its design be rooted in Malaysian culture and heritage — a powerful statement of Merdeka,” she said.

She also spoke about his vision for the National Mosque (Masjid Negara), which he wanted to symbolise Malaysia’s peaceful path to independence and serve as a place of rest and refuge for the rakyat.

“He even declined proposals to name the mosque after him, insisting it should remain the people’s mosque.

“I’m still learning new things about my grandfather, and one of the things that I recently read is that he personally accompanied architect Ho Kok Hoe along the Kedah River during the research process, and that journey inspired the gateway at the main entrance we walked through today — which is modelled after the gateway of Kuala Kedah Fort,” she said.

Carrying forward Tunku’s values

To this day, Lara said she is consistently reminded of her grandfather’s emphasis on the responsibility to give back to the nation — a principle that continues to guide her work.

“I did not enter politics, and maybe I should have. But his values guide my service through Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman, which supports young Malaysians committed to nation-building,” she said.

She added that the foundation allows her to continue advancing Tunku’s ideals and commitment to developing future generations.

“Tok always reminded us: if we are united and work together in goodwill and harmony, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” she said.

The Tunku Abdul Rahman Scholarship, offered by Yayasan Tunku Abdul Rahman, was established in 2005 and continues to provide scholarships to students nationwide.

Its registration officially opens today and will close on April 8.