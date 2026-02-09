SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — The decomposed bodies of a woman and a man were found in a house in U13, Setia Alam, yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the bodies were discovered by a male relative of one of the victims after he went to check on them at a rented house belonging to his younger sibling.

He said initial investigations with the Selangor police contingent headquarters forensic team found the house shut, with no vehicles in the compound and the front grille door unlocked.

“Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and, based on forensic findings, are believed to have been dead for more than a week.

“However, the house was orderly and no elements of foul play were detected. Examinations also found no injuries on the bodies,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the bodies of the 39-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were sent to Shah Alam Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The case is being investigated as a sudden death report, and anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Section 6 police station chief Insp Izzman Mohd Idrus, at 013-400 3355. — Bernama