KUANTAN, Feb 8 — A trader lost over RM335,000 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme he came across on Facebook last November.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 51-year-old was contacted by an individual via WhatsApp and offered an investment scheme that promises a lucrative 12 per cent return within three to seven days.

“The victim then made 19 cash transactions into two different bank accounts between Dec 4, 2025 and Jan 27 this year, using his savings and loans from friends,” he said in a statement today.

He said the trader was told that his investment had made a profit of over RM2.4 million, but when the victim wanted to withdraw the money, the suspect told him to make an additional payment of 10 per cent of the total profit first.

Realising he had been duped, the trader then lodged a report at the Kuantan Police Headquarters yesterday, and the case, said Yahaya, is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama