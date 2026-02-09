PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is not opposed to pig farming but the rearing of the livestock should not take place in areas that could cause public concern.

He said that communities should not be forced to live near pig farms, which could give rise to health, hygiene, and environmental issues.

“I agree with the idea that pig farming should not be carried out in areas where it causes concern for local residents. If required, the farms should be moved to locations further away.

“We are not opposed to pig farming or to non-Muslims consuming pork, but we do not want to compel communities to live near such operations,” he said during his speech at the Ministry of National Unity’s monthly assembly here today.

He said this demonstrates that even among different communities, mutual respect fosters strong and lasting relationships between races.

He explained that negative attitudes can arise when people become closed-minded, focusing only on their own group and ignoring others.

“If issues are addressed properly, however, they can be resolved peacefully. Guidance by principles of spirit, kindness, and truth is essential, and related matters should be handled in accordance with proper law,” he added.

On January 28, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari Selangor is not alone in its efforts to centralise and modernise pig farming, with plans to relocate operations away from residential communities.

He said the decision came in response to residents’ concerns that, even after the closure of traditional farms in Tanjung Sepat, waste was still seeping into local water sources.