KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over allegations of his involvement in the heckling and scuffles at its annual general assembly last September and attacks on party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Hamzah, who is also the Opposition leader, is scheduled to give his statement at noon this Thursday at the party’s headquarters here, news outlet BH reported today.

A notice, signed by disciplinary board chairman Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, reportedly cites four complaints against the Larut MP, including claims that he failed to prevent party leaders from issuing statements attacking Muhyiddin and tarnishing Bersatu’s image.

He is also accused of engaging in unauthorised negotiations with the president of a Perikatan Nasional component party and of publicly claiming he was not invited to a meeting on January 28, which allegedly harmed Muhyiddin’s standing.