SYDNEY, Feb 8 — A man in his 40s has died and several others have been taken to hospital after multiple festival-goers suffered medical emergencies at the Dreamstate music festival in Sydney, according to Australian media reports.

Dreamstate is an international trance and techno festival brand known for its large-scale, high-production shows staged around the world.

Emergency services were called to Sydney Olympic Park at about 11.30pm yesterday after a number of attendees experienced what police described as “medical episodes” during the event.

ABC reported that one man died at the scene.

Six others were transported to hospital, with one person remaining in critical condition, 7News reported.

In a statement, NSW Health said it continued to work closely with festival organisers to reduce risks at large-scale music events.

“A range of harm reduction initiatives are in place at festivals, including support and health promotion workers, health messaging, free chilled water, misting fans, chill-out spaces and well-equipped medical services,” a spokesman said.

Police have established a crime scene and opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

ABC also reported comments from NSW Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy, John Graham, who noted that Dreamstate was not part of the state’s pill-testing trial.

He said a legally required safety plan had been in place but reiterated the benefits of drug-checking services.

“It is a reminder that pill testing that has been going has allowed information from health to be distributed to people across the state,” he said.

“We really want to get the word out about the dangers here.”

The incident comes days after NSW Health issued a warning about high-dose MDMA tablets in circulation, some of which were found to contain the synthetic cathinone dipentylone.

The NSW Poisons Information Centre’s medical director, Darren Roberts, said the potency of MDMA tablets could vary widely.

“We are concerned about the prolonged detection of these high-dose MDMA tablets and are urging the community to be aware and vigilant, particularly for those people attending major festivals over the next few weeks,” he said.

Dreamstate is set to continue its Australian run with a show in Melbourne today.