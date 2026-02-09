KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate a teenage girl reported missing since Saturday (February 7).

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said Aliesha Hanni Abdullah, 17, was last seen at her home at Apartment Laguna Biru 1, Taman Tasik Biru Kundang Rawang, Selangor, at about 10am.

“The teenager is 155-centimetre tall, weighs 57 kilogrammes (kg) and has straight shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve T-shirt, a pair of dark blue jeans and a pair of white shoes,” he said in a statement today.

He said the girl’s father lodged a missing person report at 11.22am yesterday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt Muhamad Rais Azmi at 016-9495707 or to notify the nearest police station. — Bernama