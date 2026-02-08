KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has called for unity and peace following last night’s attempted demonstration linked to “illegal” houses of worship.

Emphasising national cohesion, Aaron said Malaysia must continue building a shared national identity rooted in diversity, describing the country as multi-religious, multicultural and multi-ethnic.

“We want unity, we want peace. That is why this year our theme is nation-building,” Aaron told reporters after officiating a commemoration ceremony for the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj at the National Museum here.

He added that Malaysia must remain a place where people can live together while sharing a common national identity.

Responding to the gathering that was planned to take place outside Sogo Kuala Lumpur, he acknowledged that while a small number of people may hold differing views, he expressed hope that the public would understand the importance of maintaining peace and stability in a developing nation.

Despite police orders to call off the gathering, the organisers of Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (Garah) attempted to proceed with the rally, resulting in the arrest of 19 protesters.

Police later confirmed that two of those arrested have been remanded for two days.

According to Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, the two remanded individuals are controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth, and Tamim Dahari Abdul Razak.

Police had earlier refused permission for the rally, citing security and public order concerns following intelligence assessments.

Despite the decision, authorities detected about 100 individuals gathering near the Sogo shopping complex in Kuala Lumpur at about 8pm yesterday.

Police also said more than 100 reports were lodged over the proposed rally, with authorities warning that attempts to exploit sensitive issues involving race, religion and royalty would be investigated.

Commenting further, Aaron said maintaining peace and harmony must remain central to Malaysia’s development as a sovereign and progressive nation.

“We hope that Malaysians understand this,” he said, urging the public to support efforts to preserve stability.

Garah was reported to have planned the gathering amid longstanding and sensitive disputes over unauthorised religious sites, particularly Hindu temples on contested land.