KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A 52-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting and threatening a 69-year-old retiree following a minor traffic collision near Pekan Suntex, Batu 9 Cheras.

According to the New Straits Times, Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the victim lodged a police report at 4.49pm yesterday, claiming he was injured after being attacked and intimidated by the suspect near a traffic light.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the incident arose from a minor collision between the complainant’s vehicle and the suspect’s,” he said.

The suspect was apprehended later the same day at 11.30pm in Kajang and has been remanded for two days to assist in investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, punishable by up to a year in jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Investigations are also ongoing under Section 506 for criminal intimidation, which carries up to seven years’ imprisonment if the threat involves death or grievous harm.

Naazron urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer, Sergeant Ganesan Ramachandran, at 012-608 9180, and reminded the public to stay calm and act responsibly on the roads.