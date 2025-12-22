DECEMBER 22 — I had a funny little moment at work recently with a colleague from the Middle East.

Despite coming from a completely different linguistic background, she picked up “lah” faster than some Malaysians I know.

There was one day I was stressing out about a task, and she looked at me and said, “Don’t worry lah,” with this extra-long “lahhhh” that instantly made me chuckle.

And just like that, I actually did feel better. Moments like that remind me how something so small and familiar can be surprisingly comforting, and how even those who come from far outside our culture can learn our little quirks just to connect with us better.

In any Malaysian office, you’ll easily hear things like “Sure or not ah?” or “Don’t worry lah”.

To outsiders, it might sound odd or too casual, but to us, it carries warmth, belonging and a quiet reassurance that we’re all in the same boat.

The use of “lah” in the workplace is more than just a habit. It reflects shared understanding, solidarity and a sense of closeness through humour and informality.

At the heart of it, this is something every healthy workplace needs: empathy.

Malaysia’s workplaces reflect our colourful cultural mix. While our daily conversations weave through many languages, “lah” stands out as a uniquely Malaysian marker.

People often think “lah” is used casually or without much thought, but in many situations, it is actually a subtle way of creating connection.

— Freepik pic

When colleagues adjust their tone or language to suit one another, they are not just communicating. They are showing respect, togetherness and natural inclusivity that makes the workplace feel more human.

Interestingly, even foreigners working in Malaysia often pick up the use of “lah” without being taught. They learn when to use “lah,” or “ah” simply by being part of our daily interactions.

My colleague is a perfect example. She slips “lah” into her sentences so naturally that sometimes I forget she isn’t Malaysian. Many foreigners use “lah” in this way to bond with their Malaysian colleagues, knowing it breaks the ice, softens the mood and creates instant rapport.

It becomes their way of saying, “I’m here with you. I get your rhythm.” This shared linguistic space helps newcomers feel included, while Malaysians feel recognised in their own cultural identity.

Even the simple “lah” can work wonders depending on how it is used.

It softens statements and can turn a command into a friendly nudge. “Can lah,” instead of a blunt “Yes,” immediately sounds warmer and more reassuring.

“Don’t worry lah” or “It’s okay lah” also carries more comfort than standard corporate English ever could.

These small linguistic twists reveal a strong layer of empathy in Malaysian conversations, something my colleague understood instinctively the moment she used that elongated “lahhh” to brighten up the situation.

Of course, this warmth does not always translate well into very formal or international corporate environments.

In some contexts, “lah” may be seen as unprofessional or unclear. The key is to strike a balance. A workplace that values empathy should allow space for authenticity while still maintaining clarity.

Encouraging employees to express warmth in their own linguistic style, while keeping communication clear, creates an environment that is both comfortable and competent.

Malaysian organisations can gain a lot from this. Embracing our multicultural identity through language can help team members build empathy across different backgrounds.

A focus on clarity and togetherness, rather than perfection, naturally creates a more harmonious workplace. Sometimes, a single “lah” in a message can soften the tone of an otherwise sharp text and make it easier to receive.

Work stress is challenging enough, and there is no need to increase the pressure in every meeting. A touch of warmth, shared through familiar language, can make difficult days feel a little lighter.

A simple “Don’t worry lah, sure can settle one” can already lift someone’s spirits, the same way my colleague did for me without even realising how meaningful it was.

At its core, “lah” reflects the Malaysian spirit. It shows our ability to set aside differences and connect with warmth, humility and humour. It carries reassurance and a sense of pride in who we are.

Empathy does not always require deep contemplation. Sometimes, it is as simple as speaking in a language everyone understands and holds close to heart.

In a time where corporate culture often prioritises efficiency, Malaysian workplaces quietly remind us that empathy and productivity can exist side by side. Even in the busiest environments, empathy still speaks the loudest.

* Dr Nur Azwin Zulkarnain is a senior lecturer at the Department of English Language, Faculty of Languages and Linguistics, and may be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.