DECEMBER 11 — Section 107(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) states that a police officer is duty bound to receive any information in relation to any offence committed anywhere in Malaysia.

The word “offence” means any act or omission made punishable by any law for the time being in force (Section 2 CPC).

Section 107(3)(a) states that the information given by a person relating to the commission of an offence to a police officer, who at the time of receiving the information is not in a police station, is deemed to be received at a police station.

The law is simply this: a police report need not be made in a police station. It can be made outside of a police station as long as it is made to a police officer. The report is deemed to be made at a police station.

The police officer must record or cause to be recorded the name and address of the informant, the date and time of the receiving the report.

The police officer must then convey the report to an officer in charge of a police station (OCPS) or any police officer whose duty is to receive such a report.

The report must be reduced in writing and entered in a book in the police station and must subsequently be signed by the person who gave the information.

So, if the informant — a member of the public — can’t step into a police station to make a report for whatever reason, the police must step out to take the report.

The police are duty bound to receive information in relation to any offence committed anywhere in Malaysia.

