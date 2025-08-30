AUGUST 30 — The spectre of the “middle-income trap” haunts many nations.

Having clawed their way out of poverty through grit and low-cost manufacturing, they find progress stalling.

Wages rise, eroding their competitive edge against poorer rivals, yet they lack the advanced technology and productivity to compete with wealthier nations. It’s an economic purgatory.

The diagnoses often point to two critical flaws: over-dependence on cheap labour and chronically low investment in innovation. Malaysia is among many.

Having examined the evidence, the arguments are not only persuasive but fundamental to understanding – and eventually escaping – this trap.

Relying primarily on low wages is a strategy with an expiration date.

As economies grow, basic supply and demand push wages up.

Workers demand better living standards.

Suddenly, factories producing simple garments or assembling basic electronics find themselves undercut by nations entering the development ladder with even lower costs (like Vietnam or Bangladesh previously undercutting China).

This model creates a fragile economy: Global demand shifts or automation can devastate sectors built solely on cost arbitrage. Profits are thin, capital accumulation is slow, and reinvestment in upgrading is difficult.

The workforce isn’t pushed or trained to handle more complex tasks, hindering upward mobility.

This is where the second flaw becomes crippling.

Without significant, sustained investment in research, development (R&D), and the absorption of new technologies, economies cannot climb the value chain.

Low innovation investment means: Efficiency gains stall.

Output per worker doesn’t increase sufficiently to justify higher wages without losing competitiveness.

Countries remain stuck producing low-margin goods, unable to create or adopt high-value products and services.

Bright minds seek opportunities elsewhere, and domestic firms lack the capacity to innovate, missing out on new markets.

Breaking free requires a deliberate, often difficult, shift in economic strategy. Massive, targeted investment in human capital is imperative.

This goes beyond basic literacy. It means high-quality STEM education, world-class universities, and lifelong vocational training aligned with future industries.

Skills must constantly evolve. Governments must lead in R&D spending (3%+ of GDP) through direct funding, powerful tax incentives, and creating robust research institutions.

Malaysia now spends around 1% GDP on R&D. Crucially, private sector R&D must increase.

Foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem. This requires strong intellectual property rights to incentivize invention and attract foreign tech.

Venture capital funding for risky, long-term bets. University-industry linkages need strengthening to turn academic research into marketable products.

Of course digital & physical infrastructure for high-speed internet, reliable power, efficient logistics.

Governments must identify and nurture nascent high-potential sectors (e.g., green tech, advanced manufacturing, AI, specialized services) – not through protectionism forever, but by facilitating technology transfer, providing temporary support, and demanding performance benchmarks.

Move beyond just exporting cheap goods. Attract high-value foreign direct investment (FDI), integrate into global knowledge networks, and leverage trade agreements for technology access.

South Korea stands not just as an example, but as the definitive case study in escaping the middle-income trap through this very formula.

Korea consciously moved away from pure cheap labour in textiles and shoes in the 1970s/80s.

It made a massive, state-backed bet on heavy industry (shipbuilding, steel) and then, crucially, on technology (electronics, semiconductors).

Korea now consistently ranks among the world’s top R&D spenders as a percentage of GDP (over 4%).

This wasn’t accidental; it was a national priority driven by government policy and massive corporate investment (Samsung, Hyundai, LG).

A relentless focus on education, particularly in technical fields, created a highly skilled workforce capable of driving complex industries.

The government provided direction, subsidies, and protection, while demanding export performance and technological upgrading from the giant conglomerates (Chaebols).

This model had downsides (inequality, cronyism), but it delivered the technological leap.

Korea transformed from a war-torn agrarian economy to a global leader in electronics, automobiles, and pop culture within two generations.

It didn’t just escape the middle-income trap; it soared into the high-income stratosphere.

The diagnosis is sound. Over-reliance on cheap labour is a dead end. Chronic underinvestment in innovation is a recipe for stagnation.

South Korea’s extraordinary journey provides the most compelling evidence that escaping the trap is possible, but it requires immense political will, strategic vision, and sustained, massive investment in people and technology.

It demands moving from imitation to creation.

For nations currently trapped, the path is clear. Break the addiction to cheap wages and ignite an innovation revolution. The alternative is to remain forever on the treadmill, watching the world race ahead.

The Korean model isn’t perfect, nor easily replicated in full, but its core lessons – prioritize education, invest ruthlessly in R&D, and strategically target high-value industries – are the indispensable keys to unlocking sustained prosperity.

The trap is not destiny, but escape demands a fundamental rewrite of the economic playbook.

* The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an associate fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.