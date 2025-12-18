DECEMBER 18 — Through the lens of emerging technologies and rapid innovation, data is fast becoming the world’s most valuable asset. It has become the new currency of economic strength, shaping how industries grow, how institutions compete and how societies advance in the digital age. Every click and tap contributes to a vast and expanding resource that now influences decisions at every level of modern life.

Modern digital technologies generate and collect more information than at any other point in human history. What once existed in gigabytes and terabytes has expanded into the realm of zettabytes. With the rise of artificial intelligence, cloud services, connected devices and the Internet of Things, the global datasphere may reach between 450 and 500 zettabytes within the next five years. The scale is astonishing and continues to grow faster than most people realise.

Data today is collected through many everyday digital activities, from browsing websites and using mobile apps to making online payments or shopping on e-commerce platforms. These interactions generate small pieces of information that help personalise services and keep systems running efficiently. Organisations also use this data to drive innovation, enabling companies to understand customers better, reduce inefficiencies and create new economic opportunities.

On a broader scale, data helps governments plan smarter cities, improve disaster response, enhance transparency and support environmental sustainability. Most of this collection is routine, and the promise of data is undeniable.

Yet the potential for harm becomes significant when data is handled without proper responsibility. Around the world, we are seeing growing concerns over privacy, informed consent, transparency and accountability. Data breaches, leaks and the unauthorised use of personal information continue to surface, reminding us how vulnerable digital systems can be.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence adds another layer of complexity. People can now generate or share thoughts, images and even voices with ease, including content that appears authentic but is not. Deepfakes, manipulated videos and synthetic media have made it increasingly difficult to distinguish truth from fabrication. These risks make it clear that responsible handling of data is no longer optional but essential.

Malaysia is taking concrete steps to strengthen governance in this area, including updating legislation and promoting responsible digital practices through national policies. In 2024, Parliament passed significant amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act, introducing clearer consent requirements, stronger safeguards against data misuse and mandatory reporting of data breaches.

These amendments were gazetted in October 2024, with key obligations such as the appointment of Data Protection Officers and breach-notification rules taking effect throughout 2025. The government has also introduced the Data Sharing Act to ensure that information exchanged between public agencies is managed securely and transparently.

These reforms are supported by national initiatives under Malaysia Digital, signal a growing national commitment to protecting personal data, improving transparency and strengthening public trust as Malaysia accelerates its digital transformation.

At the organisation level, the responsibility is greater. Businesses and institutions must adopt stronger data governance frameworks, ensure clear consent processes, secure their digital infrastructure and invest in workforce training on data ethics. Clear internal policies, regular audits and transparent communication with users are no longer optional but essential components of good digital stewardship. In a competitive digital economy, the organisations that treat data with care and respect will be the ones that earn long-term public trust.

However, as technologies advance rapidly and data becomes more complex, the responsibility does not rest on policymakers and organisations alone. Handling data requires more than technical safeguards; it demands ethical judgement, human oversight and public awareness. Each of us — as users, consumers, creators and citizens — plays a role in shaping a safer digital environment.

Responsible data handling begins with simple habits: being aware of what we share online, understanding the permissions we grant to apps, verifying the authenticity of information before forwarding messages and guarding our personal details from unknown sources. It also means being more discerning about what we read, what we believe and what we spread, especially in a climate where false or manipulated content can move faster than the truth. Digital literacy is no longer a luxury; it is a form of self-protection.

Data may be the new currency of global power, but responsibility is the value that will determine how far it can take us. The choices we make each day may seem small, yet together they shape a culture of responsibility that protects everyone in our increasingly digital world. The real test is no longer our ability to use data, but our willingness to use it wisely, with care for our own security and the well-being of others. We cannot build a strong digital future without first building strong digital responsibility, and that work begins with all of us.

* Sr Dr Nurshuhada Zainon is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.