JULY 24 — It is both disappointing and ironic that, in a time when we should be celebrating the institutional strength of independent audit and accountability, the appointment of Auditor-General Wan Suraya Wan Radzi has come under fire from some politicians, not for failing in her duties, but for excelling at them while refusing to play political cheerleader.

To suggest that her appointment is “tainted” simply because she is a civil servant is both legally unfounded and ethically disingenuous. Article 105 of the Federal Constitution clearly provides for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint the Auditor-General on the advice of the Prime Minister — after consultation with the Conference of Rulers. This process was duly followed. The idea that a civil servant, by default, lacks independence is an insult not only to her professionalism but to the integrity of the Malaysian Civil Service as a whole.

In fact, the suggestion that only retirees are “independent” is laughable. Since when did age or retirement status become the gold standard for objectivity? Is independence defined by being out of service — or by having the strength to serve without fear or favour?

Wan Suraya brings with her 29 years of administrative service, deep knowledge of government operations, and a track record unmarred by scandal. If anything, this positions her to understand — and scrutinise — government mechanisms with greater precision than someone parachuted in from outside with no institutional insight.

Auditor-General Wan Suraya Wan Radzi at a recent official function. Her appointment has sparked political debate, despite constitutional backing and a track record of public service spanning nearly three decades. — Bernama pic

As a communications professional, I must also highlight that this debate reflects a larger challenge — the erosion of ethics and integrity in public discourse. True communication isn’t just about broadcasting opinions; it is about educating the public with context, accuracy, and respect for institutions. When we distort narratives for political mileage, we not only mislead the public but undermine trust in democratic processes. Ethical communication, especially in public service, must be upheld — not attacked — if we are to strengthen national confidence and civic understanding.

And let’s talk about this so-called “cheerleading” for Madani. If public servants attending a national event or sharing an official Facebook post constitutes propaganda, then we might as well shut down every government event since Merdeka. By that logic, any participation in public discourse becomes a conflict of interest. Perhaps next we’ll be told that liking a post on workplace safety makes you unfit to investigate construction sites.

Let us be clear: auditors are not monks, nor are they mute. Their duty is not to hide in a cave until summoned — it is to engage with governance, communicate transparently, and uphold public trust.

Selective outrage over a social media post, or over a conflict of interest exemption that is both legitimate and previously exercised under certain contexts, reeks more of political theatre than constitutional concern.

Instead of applauding the fact that the National Audit Department continues to produce thorough, timely reports, certain quarters would rather question the messenger — simply because the message is inconvenient.

To the critics: if your goal is to discredit institutional integrity, do so with facts — not conjecture laced with sarcasm and double standards. And please, let’s not pretend this is about transparency when it is clearly about politics.

Malaysia doesn’t need a silent Auditor-General. It needs a courageous, competent, and constitutionally appointed one. And, fortunately, it has one.

*Prof. Mohd Said Bani CM Din is president of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Malaysia.

