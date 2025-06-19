JUNE 19 — The word audit comes from the Latin word “audire” which means to hear.

According to the American Society for Quality, an audit is an on-site verification activity, such as an inspection or examination, of a process or quality system to ensure compliance to requirements.

An audit can apply to an entire company or may be specific to a function, process or production step.

Some audits have special administrative purposes, such as auditing documents, risk or performance, or following up on completed corrective actions.

Some audits are to comply with statutory requirements and therefore must be conducted in accordance with relevant legislation. Failure to comply with audit requirements and failure to take corrective actions following an audit can lead to penalties or legal action.

Where audits are non-statutory—that is, not required by legislation—they are conducted at the behest of directors, trustees or shareholders of companies or institutions.

If you have your annual physical or medical check-up, then an audit is similar.

A health check is advisable even if not mandatory.

Now, Transport Minister Anthony Loke wants an audit of the bus firm whose bus carried 42 UPSI students from Jerteh, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, on June 9 and collided into an MPV killing 15 of the students.

Shouldn’t the bus firm, the bus and the driver be audited before the tragic accident?

It’s never too late, but it’s 15 deaths late.

